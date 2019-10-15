Get ready for Google’s new hardware: Pixel 4, Pixelbook Go, Buds, and more

tech

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 11:02 IST

Google is going to unveil its new range of hardware at an event in New York City later this evening. The star of the show is going to be the new Pixel 4 series which is promised to deliver a completely new experience. Apart from Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, Google will launch Pixelbook Go, Pixel Buds and smartwatch, dubbed as Pixel Watch.

Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL

Google Pixel 4 is the most leaked device ever. All of its key specifications, price and even design have leaked online. Let’s recap. Google Pixel 4 is rumoured to come with a 5.7-inch full HD+ OLED screen whereas Google Pixel 4 XL will come with a larger 6.3-inch Quad HD+ OLED display. The Pixel 4 will run on a 2,800mAh battery while Pixel 4 XL will offer a larger 3,700mAh battery. Both the phones will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The cameras will also be upgraded - 12-megapixel and 16-megapixel sensors and 4K video recording support. The phones have an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

While specifications seem to be on par with the rival iPhone 11 and Samsung Galaxy Note series, Google Pixel 4 will offer a range of software-driven features. For instance, you can control key functions of the phone by just waving your hands. The air gesture feature on the phone is driven by Soli radar motion sensing chip. The phones will have Face ID which Google claims to be more efficient and have higher accuracy. You can also hold your Google Pixel 4 upside to unlock the phone.

Google Pixelbook Go

Google’s new laptop will compete with Apple’s Macbook series. The new Pixelbook Go will come with a better trackpad and sport a premium design. According to leaked specifications, Google Pixelbook Go will run on Core m3, i5, and i7 processors with up to 256GB of storage. The new laptop will come with dual front facing speakers and 2-megapixel camera. Other key specifications of the laptop include 13.3-inch full HD/4K screen, 3.5mm headphone jack support, USB Type-C, and Google’s Titan C security chip protection.

Others

Google is expected to unveil next generation Pixel Buds along with a range of new Nest smart home devices. Google is also expected to launch new Google Home smart speakers.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 11:01 IST