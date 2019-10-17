Get V17 Pro, other Vivo phones by paying Rs 101 down payment

tech

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 13:14 IST

Vivo on Thursday announced a new festive season scheme on select handsets. The company is offering the latest Vivo handsets V17Pro, V15Pro, Z1x(8GB), V15, S1, Y17, Y15 and Y12 for a down payment of Rs 101. Rest of the money customers can pay as EMIs.

Vivo is offering 10% cashback with HDB Financial Services, 5% cashback with HDFC and ICICI Ban credit card EMI transactions and HDFC Bank consumer loans. The company is offering EMI options starting as low as Rs 926. You can also get exchange bonus worth Rs 1,999 (Bluetooth headphones) on Vivo V17 Pro and Vivo S1 via vivo-Cashify upgrade app.

“Additionally, as a part of the offerings, customers can avail benefits such as No Cost EMIs with Zero Processing Fee and Zero Down payment options on the range of products through Bajaj Finserve, Home Credit, IDFC First Bank, HDFC Bank & HDBFS with upto 12 months EMI tenure,” said the company in a release.

Vivo Vi17 Pro launched in India September this year. The smartphone comes with six cameras – two on the front and four at the back. The selfie camera is packed in a pop-up module with 32-megapixel and 8-megapixel sensors. On the back, it has 48-megapixel sensor, 13-megapixel telephoto lens, an 8-megapixel super wide-angle lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Vivo V17 Pro sports 6.44-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED notchless display. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor, Vivo V17 Pro offers 4,100mAh battery with fast charging support, FunTouchOS based on Android 9, dual SIM support, Bluetooth 5.0, and 4G VoLTE.

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 13:13 IST