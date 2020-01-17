Gimbal to OTG cable: 5 must-have accessories for your phone

tech

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 16:20 IST

No device is perhaps more integral and intimate in our lives than the smartphone. It not only allows humans to connect with each other, but has also become their window to the outside world.

A fashion statement, a photography device, and networking option, the smartphone has multiple facets and these accessories accentuate the features of the mobile device.

Camera lens: Nowadays, it is more common to see people taking pictures or shooting videos using smartphones instead of carrying a digital camera or DSLR. However, smartphone cameras are not always equipped to handle different types of shots. Strap-on lenses provide people with better options for taking quality snaps.

B079BT862K

Gimbal: A gimbal is a pivoted point that allows for the rotation of an object along a single axis. It helps take incredible images from various angles. Gimbals can be carried anywhere and allows for steady movement shots.

B07RHJ7LWH

OTG cable: The USB On-The-Go first arrived on the smartphone scene in 2001. It acts as a host, allowing for the attachment of other USB devices to them. The USB OTG also has Flash Drive option. They act like portable hard drives to smartphones.

B07N4K9MBY

Protective cases: After spending an exorbitant amount on the latest Android or Apple iPhone, no one would like to see a little. Usually the first thing that people purchase once they have bought a smartphone, are hardcover cases. The cases completely protect a phone from damage, add some bulk to the device and hide cool aspects of the phone’s design that you may not want to flaunt all the time.

PopSocket: You must have noticed phones that have a protrusion at the back. Known as PopSockets, they are removable grips for smartphones that were created by David Barnett in 2012. The website defines PopSockets as “A grip. A stand. A chance to show off your style, whenever you want, however you want.”

(At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.)