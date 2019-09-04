Gionee F9 Plus with dual cameras, 4,050mAh battery launched in India

tech

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 18:07 IST

With the festive season well underway, lifestyle and smartphone brand Gionee India on Wednesday launched its new smartphone Gionee F9 Plus for Rs 7,690 in India.

“Brands need to evolve with the changing taste and preferences of the consumer and also keep up with the changing trends in technology. We at Gionee will always strive to come up with products that complement the vivid taste of customers, especially the millennial,” Pardeep Jain, Managing Director, said in a statement.

Gionee also announced accessories under its sub-brand GBuddy - wireless headphones and neckbands, earphones and powerbanks.

Gionee F9 Plus specifications

Gionee F9 Plus features a 6.26 HD+ full view dewdrop display.The smartphone runs on Octa-Core 1.65GHz processor paired with a 4,050mAh battery.

For photography, Gionee F9 Plus sports a dual-camera setup of 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. There’s a 13-megapixel camera up front for selfies.

Gionee F9 will be available in the market via the company’s distribution network of 42,000 retail outlets and on leading e-commerce platforms.

