GitHub app finally launches on iOS and Android

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 11:35 IST

Microsoft-owned software development platform GitHub has released its new mobile app as a free download for iOS and Android.

The mobile application enables developers, project owners, and users to use GitHub open source repository while on the go.

“We announced GitHub for mobile as a fully-native GitHub experience on iOS and Android. Now, you can stay in touch with your team, triage issues, and even merge code, right from your mobile device, anywhere,” the company said in a statement late Thursday.

The app was first launched in beta on iOS in November and on Android in January.

With GitHub mobile, one can organize tasks in a swipe, give feedback, respond to issues as well as review and merge pull requests and it is available for both individual users, teams and Enterprise Cloud. The app supports the latest Android features like dark mode and is built to work on multiple screen sizes.

“GitHub for mobile is available today from Google Play or the App Store for individual plans, Team, and Enterprise Cloud. We are working hard to add features and APIs so we can support Enterprise Server later this year,” the company added.