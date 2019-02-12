5 new things you can do with right click on Gmail for web

Gmail offers a bunch of keyboard shortcuts to make it easier to compose, draft and send emails. The web version application, however, doesn’t really give the same ease-of-use to those who aren’t comfortable with shortcuts or depend on mouse or trackpad for navigation. Well, this is changing with the latest Gmail update.

Gmail is now adding a range of new options to its right-click context menu. Going forward Gmail users can right click on an email to reply, forward, and even find mails with the subject. The latest update is already being rolled out to users and should be available to all by end of this month. Note the updated right-click context menu will be switched on by default.

5 new actions from the right-click

Reply to, or forward, an email with the right click

Search for all emails from the particular sender

Search for all emails with the same subject line

Open the email in a new window

Add labels or move to a new or existing folder

New shortcuts in Gmail with conversation mode off (Google)

How to get started

The feature will be available to users by default.

Right click on an email to open the updated context menu.

Mac users need to CTRL+click

Windows users can click on menu key.

First Published: Feb 12, 2019 13:10 IST