5 new things you can do with right click on Gmail for web
Gmail has added new features to its right-click context menu. Here’s how to use them.tech Updated: Feb 12, 2019 13:12 IST
Gmail offers a bunch of keyboard shortcuts to make it easier to compose, draft and send emails. The web version application, however, doesn’t really give the same ease-of-use to those who aren’t comfortable with shortcuts or depend on mouse or trackpad for navigation. Well, this is changing with the latest Gmail update.
Gmail is now adding a range of new options to its right-click context menu. Going forward Gmail users can right click on an email to reply, forward, and even find mails with the subject. The latest update is already being rolled out to users and should be available to all by end of this month. Note the updated right-click context menu will be switched on by default.
5 new actions from the right-click
Reply to, or forward, an email with the right click
Search for all emails from the particular sender
Search for all emails with the same subject line
Open the email in a new window
Add labels or move to a new or existing folder
How to get started
The feature will be available to users by default.
Right click on an email to open the updated context menu.
Mac users need to CTRL+click
Windows users can click on menu key.
