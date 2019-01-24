Gmail adds three new features: download messages, undo-redo buttons, and strikethrough text

Gmail is getting new features. Starting with G suite Gmail users, Google will be adding the long-awaited undo and redo buttons within the compose window. You will also be able to download messages. These new features will be available to all G suite users in couple of days.

Undo/Red buttons

As the name suggests, users can use the undo button to move to previous step, similar to MS Word’s undo buttons. These buttons will be in addition to the already existing Ctrl+z for undo and Ctrl+Y redo shortcuts.

Strikethrough

The strikethrough button allows you to point out a change in the communication. The feature is exactly same as the ones on WhatsApp, Google Docs or MS Word.

“We’ve heard from you that this functionality is critical to quickly and efficiently write emails, especially when you want to visually indicate a change in language,” said Google in a blog post.

How to download messages on Gmail. (Google)

Download emails

Going forward, Gmail users can download email contents including the attachments. These downloaded messages can also be included as future attachments in the emails.

All of these new features will be auto enabled. While undo/redo and strikethrough buttons will be visible within the compose window, the download option will appear under the three dot menu.

First Published: Jan 24, 2019 11:45 IST