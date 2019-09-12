Gmail app gets dark mode with Android 10: How to enable it

tech

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 18:15 IST

Google has started rolling out the dark mode for its Gmail app Android, over a week after the release of Android 10.

The latest version of the Gmail app for Android is said to be available with version 2019.08.18.267044774, which is currently available on Play Store.

To access the Gmail app’s dark mode, Pixel users with Android 10 need to download the latest version of Gmail on their phone. Then, they can go to settings, select the “theme” option, and chose between light, dark and a system default option, CNET reported on Wednesday.

As per report, the dark option will turn the background of the Gmail app dark gray, along with all the inbox folders and most emails.

US based search engine giant teased the dark-themed Gmail app along with other new features on the Android website when Android 10 was launched.

To recall, Google first started testing the dark mode on Android earlier this year, when it started rolling it out for a handful of users.

First Published: Sep 12, 2019 18:15 IST