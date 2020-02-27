e-paper
Gmail bug disables ability to empty trash on Android

Uptill now, Gmail users used to get an option which allowed them to empty their trash bin and their spam box in a single go via ‘Empty Trash Now’ and ‘Empty Spam Now’ options.

tech Updated: Feb 27, 2020 10:43 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Google is aware of the issues and it is working on a fix.
Whether you are a student or an office-goer, we all get tons of messages everyday. Given the flurry of messages that we get everyday, it’s almost impossible to maintain a clean inbox. Now, a Gmail bug is making this process a tad bit more difficult.

Uptill now, Gmail users used to get an option which allowed them to empty their trash bin and their spam box in a single go via ‘Empty Trash Now’ and ‘Empty Spam Now’ options. Now, a Gmail bug affecting the company’s Android app has knocked off that option from users’ smartphones.

According to a report by Android Police, the change bug is a part of Gmail for Android version 2020.02.02. Users can still select all messages in the spam folder and move them to the trash folder, but there is no deleting messages from there. Users will have to wait for 30 days when all messages are automatically deleted from the trash folder. This bug has also been reported by users on Google’s community forum.

The good news is that users can still empty their trash folders by accessing Gmail via their personal computers. Another workaround this bug is that users can change the orientation of their phones or open an email from the spam or trash folders and then go back to the list to delete a message permanently.

Google is aware of the issue and it is working to roll out a fix to the users.

