Gmail for iOS now lets you upload, share attachments from Files app

Gmail for iOS now lets you upload, share attachments from Files app

Here’s how you can send attachments from Files app on your iPhone or iPad.

Feb 13, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Gmail has a new feature for iOS users
Gmail has a new feature for iOS users(Google)
         

Google is making it easier to share files easier from your Gmail for iOS app. Users can now browse and attach files directly from the Files app.

The feature is available to all Gmail for iOS users. For end users, the new feature will be activated by default. To get started, tap on the attachment icon and scroll to the “Attachments” section when you’re creating an email, said Google in a post. This also works when you’re replying to an email. Once you’ve scrolled to the section, choose the folder icon to upload an attachment from the Google Files application.

The update to Google’s Gmail for iOS application comes after the company launched support to send emails as attachments. Initially rolled out for G Suite users, Gmail allow users to forward emails as attachments.

ALSO READ: Google’s latest feature: See when someone is out of office in Gmail, Hangouts

“We’ve heard from you that there are situations where attaching emails makes more sense than forwarding separate emails, like wanting to forward multiple messages related to a single topic. With this new functionality, you can do exactly that. Sending emails as attachments allows you to write a summary email message to your recipients, and attach the set of supporting emails that recipients can directly open in their mail client,” said Google in a blog post in December last year.

Some of the latest improvements to Gmail include sharing single profile with Google, dark mode support via Android 10, and swipe gestures on the iOS.

