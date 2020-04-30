e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Gmail gets card summaries for flights and orders on Android, iOS

Gmail gets card summaries for flights and orders on Android, iOS

Gmail users will see details such as the name of the retailer, the name of the item that users purchased and the total cost of the purchase.

tech Updated: Apr 30, 2020 12:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
These changes will be rolled out to the Gmail app soon.
These changes will be rolled out to the Gmail app soon.(Pixabay)
         

Gmail for the web has been showing a summary of your travels on top of your emails for a long time. Now, Google is bringing the same functionality to Gmail’s Android and iOS based apps.

According to a report by 9To5 Google, Gmail’s Android and iOS based apps are getting a very useful update that will highlight the summary of your flights and your orders on top of your emails in a card-like format.

The way it works is this: When users get an email for an upcoming flight or about an order, a card will be displayed just below the subject line of the email. As far as the flights are concerned, the app will show details such as the confirmation number, passenger name, take off time, landing times, seat number and duration of the flight. If the email includes details of the returning flight, Gmail will show multiple cards with details of the two flights.

Coming to the purchases, Gmail users will see details such as the name of the retailer, the name of the item that users purchased and the total cost of the purchase. This feature, as per the report, works for Google Play but not Amazon yet. Some cards also have shortcuts to see more details or track a package.

What’s more? Users can also collapse the cards when they are reading them so that they don’t get in the way of further reading the emails.

The publication says that Google has started rolling out this update to Android and iOS app users around the globe. Users should be able to use this feature on their smartphones soon.

top news
Struck by Covid-19, India pushes pedal to the metal on virtual diplomacy
Struck by Covid-19, India pushes pedal to the metal on virtual diplomacy
Rishi Kapoor, Bollywood’s original chocolate boy, dies at 67
Rishi Kapoor, Bollywood’s original chocolate boy, dies at 67
Supreme Court refuses to stay Delhi Central Vista project
Supreme Court refuses to stay Delhi Central Vista project
He locked himself in physio’s room: Laxman recalls Sachin-Warne battle
He locked himself in physio’s room: Laxman recalls Sachin-Warne battle
‘Haven’t seen him, no report today’, says Mike Pompeo on Kim Jong Un’s health
‘Haven’t seen him, no report today’, says Mike Pompeo on Kim Jong Un’s health
When Irrfan Khan worked with Rishi Kapoor in D-Day, called him ‘hot liquid’
When Irrfan Khan worked with Rishi Kapoor in D-Day, called him ‘hot liquid’
Fuel prices hiked in these states to generate higher revenue amid coronavirus
Fuel prices hiked in these states to generate higher revenue amid coronavirus
Covid-19: India begins testing possible cure on patients at PGI Chandigarh
Covid-19: India begins testing possible cure on patients at PGI Chandigarh
trending topics
Rishi Kapoor diesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 state tallyIndia EconomyCovid-19 CasesCovid-19 UpdateRishi Kapoor passes awayRishi Kapoor deadRIP Rishi KapoorIrrfan Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tech