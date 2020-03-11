e-paper
Gmail now lets users add multiple signatures

Gmail users can now add multiple signatures to different mails. This feature has started rolling out to all G Suite customers and personal Google accounts.

tech Updated: Mar 11, 2020 15:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Gmail gets a new feature available to all G Suite customers and personal Google account holders.
Gmail gets a new feature available to all G Suite customers and personal Google account holders.(Pixabay)
         

Google has rolled out a new feature for Gmail which lets users add multiple signatures. Gmail users can also use different signatures for different situations. This feature is available to all G Suite customers and users with personal Google accounts as well.

Prior to this, Gmail allowed only one signature per user. The latest feature adds support for multiple signatures which can be used in different situations. This means that Gmail users can assign certain signatures for particular situations and not necessarily use the same one everywhere.

There’s no update required for this feature in Gmail and it will be available by default. Gmail users can get started by going to Settings (gear icon) > Settings > General > Signature > Create New. Here, users can enter multiple signatures as required. Once the different signatures are updated, users can enable it by opening the signature menu in the compose action toolbar.

Google suggests using different signatures for different occasions like communicating across teams, organisations, or products and communicating across languages. Users can also use different default signatures for new emails and replies, and more. Google has started rolling out this feature to all Gmail users. It should arrive to all Gmail users within 15 days.

Google had also improved its search tool for Gmail with ‘search chips’. Gmail users now have more refined and easier search results for mails on Gmail. For example, users can select attachment type or a specific timeframe directly from the search page. This feature is already available on Gmail and for all users.

