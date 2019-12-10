Gmail now lets you send email as attachment: How to use the new feature

tech

Google has announced a new feature for Gmail users -- attach emails in Gmail. So far, users could forward an email to send to other people or group. The feature is initially rolling out to G Suite users and is likely to be available to all users soon.

“We’ve heard from you that there are situations where attaching emails makes more sense than forwarding separate emails, like wanting to forward multiple messages related to a single topic. With this new functionality, you can do exactly that. Sending emails as attachments allows you to write a summary email message to your recipients, and attach the set of supporting emails that recipients can directly open in their mail client,” said Google in a blog post.

How to send email as attachments

When the feature arrives, you’ll notice a new “Forward as attachment” option in the three-dot menu. Click on that to send email attachment.

Now, go to “To” field, add recipients email IDs. You also have the option to send attachments to people who’re BCCed or CCed.

Draft your email with message and subject line.

Click “Send.”

Note that the attached email is converted into a .eml file. When users click on a .eml file, it opens in a new window.

How to reply with an attached email

Open an email and click on “Reply.”

Next, click on the pop out icon which appears at the top right.

Select the email you want to attach with your reply. Drag the mail into your message.

Hit “Send.”

When will the feature be available?

Gmail has already begun rolling out the feature to G Suite users and should be available in the next two weeks.

“Please note that this feature is rolling out gradually. You’ll know this feature is available to you when you see the “Forward as attachment” option in the three-dot More menu,” added Google.