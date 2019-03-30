Gmail on iOS finally allows you to customise swipe gestures

If you are an iPhone user, this news is solely for you. Gmail on iOS will finally allow you to customise the swipe gestures. This feature had been available for Android users from nine months.

Until now, if you swipe right or left on an email, it would only delete it on the iPhone. With the latest update you will be able to customise the swipe gesture for options such as mark as unread, delete, archive, trash, move or snooze, just like on Android.

iPhone users can press the Touch ID lightly to snooze emails, or long press on a notification and select “Snooze”. Users can also select the date and time when to snooze the email until.

Users can access enable the swipe gestures by opening the Gmail iOS app and going to Settings > Swipe actions, and choosing the swipe options.

In addition to that, you can also long press on Gmail notification for additional filing options. The feature is available starting today. In case you don’t see it, try to update your app from the official store.

First Published: Mar 30, 2019 17:00 IST