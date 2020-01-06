Gmail’s five security features you should start using now

tech

Cyber security is one of the most pressing issues of our times. With reports of data breaches and phishing attacks becoming common, no data on the Internet is safe. This includes the email services, like Gmail, that we use.

If you are a Gmail users, here are five security features that you need to start using now:

Two-step verification: One of the most important security features in Gmail is 2-step verification, which was introduced by Google to provide an added layer of security. Every time a Gmail account holder wants to access their email account, a code is sent on their registered mobile number through text, voice call or mobile app. Once the user enters the code, they will be asked to enter the password. Since the code is unique and generated on the spot, it is impossible for hackers to get a hold of user’s Gmail account.

Review suspicious activity: When Google identifies any suspicious activity on a Gmail account, it sends the user a notification regarding the same. Many-a-times when the email is logged in from an unfamiliar location or a device, Google quickly informs the user about the activity on their registered mobile number or recovery email address. Users can then review their account by clicking on the check activity to find out the details.

Security Sandbox: First announced at the Google Cloud Next ‘19 in San Francisco, the Security Sandbox for Gmail beta detects the presence of unknown malware in attachments by ‘executing’ them in a private, secure sandbox environment. It analyses the side effects on the operating system to determine malicious behaviour. According to Google’s blog post, “Email attachments are detonated within a sandbox in the exact same way as they would if an actual user had clicked on it.” Google says that the security sandbox has been developed with a focus to provide coverage against malware that is sent through embedded scripts.

Gmail confidential mode: Google has introduced confidential mode in Gmail with the help of which account holders can protect sensitive content by fixing expiration dates or cancelling earlier sent messages. It also helps protect data even if email account of recipient has been hijacked while the message is active.

According to a Google blog post, being an administrator, a person can determine whether the users can use confidential mode by navigating to Apps > G Suite > Settings for Gmail > User settings.

One can select disable option that will prevent others in their domain from sending emails with confidential mode.

Advanced phishing and malware protection: This feature of Gmail helps identify emails that have unusual attachment types and it automatically displays a warning message, sending the mail to spam. It also provides new controls to place emails into quarantine, protect against anomalous attachment types and protect Google Groups from inbound spoofing emails.