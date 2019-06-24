Gmail to soon support dark mode, dynamic email: All you need to know

Google is rolling out dark mode to more products. Gmail is set to be the latest Google app to feature the dark mode. Google is also expected to launch dynamic email feature for Gmail users early next month.

Dark Mode

The latest APK version of Gmail comes with a dark mode. The feature, however, is not uniform and only available for Settings, noted AndroidPolice. Still in early stages, Google is expected to improve the feature and give users a toggle to use the dark mode.

Prior to Gmail, Google has already rolled out dark mode for Chrome and YouTube. It has also rolled out the feature for Google, Drive and Keep applications. It’s worth noting that Google is adding system-wide dark mode with its Android Q update.

Dynamic email

Google is now bringing AMP-like experience on Gmail. This means users will be able to open a link within the application without entering a browser-like or browser. Apart from in-app browsing, the new dynamic email will allow users to easily take action directly from within a message itself. For instance, you can quickly RSVP to an event or fill out a questionnaire. Users will also be able to browse a catalogue or respond to a comment.

Google has already partnered with companies such as Oyo Rooms, redBus, Booking.com, Despegar, Doodle, Ecwid, Freshworks, Nexxt, and Pinterest.

Gmail’s dynamic email will launch on by default for all domains starting July 2.

First Published: Jun 24, 2019 13:05 IST