Go Joe! Play G.I.Joe: War on Cobra on your smartphones for a childhood throwback

tech

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 17:26 IST

For a lot of us summer vacations were about cartoons on TV and action figures. While this lockdown is no summer vacay, we do have a chance to bring cartoon and action figures together through a game.

G.I. Joe: War on Cobra, available both on iOS and Android, let’s you “engage in strategic battles on land, sea and air”. You can build teams of heroes, villains and weapons from the G.I. Joe franchise.

Developed by a team at Emerald City Games and published by D3 Go! in partnership with Hasbro, G.I. Joe: War on Cobra brings the G.I. Joe’s alive for you to pick a team and battle Cobra Commander and his forces.

You can change sides too.

G.I. Joe: War on Cobra features many old fan-favorite G.I. Joe heroes and Cobra villains like Duke, Scarlett, Roadblock, Snake Eyes, Cobra Commander, Baroness, Destro, Storm Shadow and others. The weapons and the vehicles too are inspired from the animated series and toy line-up.

You need to collect cards and customise your deck to upgrade your Heroes, Troops, Commands, and Vehicles. Open Cargo Shipments loaded with essential units and resources and move your way through the tiers to unlock enhanced characters and weapons.

You can also battle against players from around the globe in Events and Alliance Wars for oil, minerals, intel, and PVP Ranking. Deploy Units in battle to attack enemy bases and raid their resources.

To join in on the action, you can download the game from the App Store and the Play Store and you can read more about the game here.