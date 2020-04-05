e-paper
Goa govt launches ‘COVID-Locator’ app to track home quarantine people

With the help of this app, suspected and asymptomatic carriers of the deadly virus would be tracked when they leave their quarantine zones. This initiative was taken to contain the further spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The Goa Government on Sunday launched the ‘COVID-Locator’ app, a GPS based location tracker that will help the government in tracking those who have been home quarantined.

“To further safeguard our citizens we are introducing ‘COVID-Locator’ to track home quarantined patients,” the official statement stated.

The Goa Health Ministry had collaborated with Intugine to launch the GPS based location tracker. The app is available for download on Android’s Playstore.

The Goa Health Department on Saturday said that there are seven positive coronavirus cases in the state so far.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 3374 in India on Sunday, as per the data provided the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

