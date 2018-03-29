GoDaddy to migrate its majority of infrastructure to Amazon Web Services

Global web-hosting and Cloud company GoDaddy is migrating almost all of its workload to Amazon Web Services (AWS) as part of a multi-year transition, AWS announced on Thursday.

GoDaddy will leverage AWS services, including Machine Learning (ML), analytics, databases and containers, to innovate and accelerate the delivery of its products and services to its over 17 million customers worldwide.

“By operating on AWS, we’ll be able to innovate at the speed and scale we need to deliver powerful new tools that will help our customers run their own ventures and be successful online,” said Charles Beadnall, Chief Technology Officer at GoDaddy.

GoDaddy has been an active adopter of containerised applications and will now leverage AWS’s Amazon Elastic Container Service for Kubernetes (Amazon EKS).

This service will allow GoDaddy to run several of its “Kubernetes” workload on AWS without change.

In addition, GoDaddy and AWS are working together to incorporate some of GoDaddy’s domain technology and website building products into the AWS experience to help AWS customers build better online presence.

GoDaddy has more than 75 million domain names under management.

“As a large, high-growth business, GoDaddy will be able to leverage AWS to innovate for its customers around the world,” added Mike Clayville, Vice President, Worldwide Commercial Sales at AWS.

AWS offers over 100 services for compute, storage, databases, networking, AI and ML, virtual and augmented reality (VR and AR), and application development, among others.