Google abandons tablet plans as it shifts attention to laptops

Google is no longer going to make self-branded tablets. The company has also decided to pull the plug on two unreleased tablets. This essentially means Google will not launch the successor to Pixel Slate tablet PCs. Going forward Google is going to shift its focus on building laptops.

Rick Osterloh, Google’s senior VP for devices and services, confirmed the move saying, “Hey, it’s true...Google’s HARDWARE team will be solely focused on building laptops moving forward, but make no mistake, Android & Chrome OS teams are 100% committed for the long-run on working with our partners on tablets for all segments of the market (consumer, enterprise, edu).”

He also clarified that the company will provide fully support Pixel Slate for “long-term.” Later, a Google spokesperson told Business Insider, “For Google’s first-party hardware efforts, we’ll be focusing on Chrome OS tablets and will continue to support Pixel Slate.” Google will be providing support for the device until June of 2024.

Google has also reassigned the tablet team to new roles within the organisation. According to the Google spokesperson, most of the members will be transferred on building Pixelbook lineup. According to reports, Google will unveil Pixelbook PC by the end of this year.

Google was one of the first companies to embrace the tablet PCs. Back in 2011, it rolled out Android Honeycomb update with support for larger screen devices, especially tablets. Following Android updates equally focused on phones and tablets.

In 2014, Google forayed into self-branded tablet hardware with Pixel C. Google’s first tablet PC met with mostly positive reviews and even was considered a worthy rival to Apple’s iPad devices. In following years, Google’s tablet lineup could not recreate Pixel C’s success. According to statcounter, Google isn’t even in the top three tablet companies in the world. Apple and Samsung dominate the segment while Amazon is at distant fourth position.

