e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 22, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Google accessing Fitbit data is a major privacy risk: EU advisors

Google accessing Fitbit data is a major privacy risk: EU advisors

The European Data Protection Board (EDPB) was warned the European Commission of the potential privacy risks of Google having access to Fitbit’s data.

tech Updated: Feb 22, 2020 13:58 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
San Francisco
The European Data Protection Board (EDPB) was warned the European Commission of the potential privacy risks of Google having access to Fitbit’s data.
The European Data Protection Board (EDPB) was warned the European Commission of the potential privacy risks of Google having access to Fitbit’s data.(Reuters)
         

The European Data Protection Board (EDPB) was warned the European Commission of the potential privacy risks of Google having access to Fitbit’s data.

This comes in the wake of the tech giant’s plan to scoop up the health and activity data of millions of Fitbit users, months after its parent company Alphabet acquired it.

Regulators are in the process of considering whether to allow the tech giant to gobble up all this data, TechCrunch reported on Thursday.

In a statement, the board writes: “There are concerns that the possible further combination and accumulation of sensitive personal data regarding people in Europe by a major tech company could entail a high level of risk to the fundamental rights to privacy and to the protection of personal data.”

Also Read: Google secret project gathers health data of millions of Americans: Report

It is pertinent to note that, as it stands today, Google is still waiting on regulatory approval for its Fitbit acquisition.

In the EU, how privacy is handled will have a huge impact on whether or not the deal goes through.

The EDPB also leaves a reminder that Google and Fitbit are obligated to conduct a transparent assessment of “the data protection requirements and privacy implications” regarding this merger. The US Justice Department has also raised concerns, according to 9to5Google.

Aplphabet-Google acquired Fitbit as a whole for $2.1 billion late last year, a deal that includes the user data of Fitbit customers including activity, sleep, location, and other health data.

Also Read: Google to acquire Fitbit: Should Apple be worried?

tags
top news
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia dropped from Melania Trump school event
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia dropped from Melania Trump school event
Delhi rape convict’s plea ‘bundle of distorted lies’: Tihar Jail to court
Delhi rape convict’s plea ‘bundle of distorted lies’: Tihar Jail to court
‘SP will win 351 seats in 2022 UP polls’, says Akhilesh Yadav
‘SP will win 351 seats in 2022 UP polls’, says Akhilesh Yadav
Agar credits India star after hat-trick, picks him as ‘favourite’ cricketer
Agar credits India star after hat-trick, picks him as ‘favourite’ cricketer
‘India wali Irani’: What Smriti Irani says when stopped at foreign airports
‘India wali Irani’: What Smriti Irani says when stopped at foreign airports
Meet The Beast: What makes Donald Trump’s limousine the safest car in the World
Meet The Beast: What makes Donald Trump’s limousine the safest car in the World
Your private WhatsApp group chats can now be found on Google search
Your private WhatsApp group chats can now be found on Google search
Trump’s India visit will boost defence ties, Pakistan not relevant I Analysis
Trump’s India visit will boost defence ties, Pakistan not relevant I Analysis
trending topics
Donald TrumpDRDOWuhanVirat KohliSamsung Galaxy Z FlipShilpa ShettyShaheen Bagh

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech