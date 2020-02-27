e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 27, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Google, Adidas to launch a new Jacquard product on March 10

Google, Adidas to launch a new Jacquard product on March 10

The company has announced that it is teaming up with Adidas and EA Sports FIFA to launch a piece of smart clothing on March 10.

tech Updated: Feb 27, 2020 13:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
The upcoming product is a part of project Jacquard.
The upcoming product is a part of project Jacquard.(Google)
         

In the world of ‘smarts’, smart speakers, smart refrigerators and even smart toilets have become somewhat redundant. What remains relatively untouched by the ongoing ‘smart-storm’ is the clothes. Now, Google is slowly changing that one piece of clothing at a time.

The company has announced that it is teaming up with Adidas and EA Sports FIFA to launch a piece of smart clothing on March 10.

The company has also shared a seven-second-long teaser video on Twitter which says a new product by Google Jacquard, which is a part of the company’s Advanced Technology and Projects or ATAP division is coming next month. While the teaser video doesn’t say much about Google’s upcoming smart clothing, it does highlight the tagline ‘Play Connected’, which makes us believe that the company is planning to launch smart clothes for the football fans.

While you let that sink, yes we are talking about smart clothes, here’s another piece of interesting information for you. The upcoming smart clothing product is not first of its kind. Meaning? Google has already launched two devices or clothes as a part of its project Jacquard.

The trucker jacket costs $198.
The trucker jacket costs $198. ( Google )

The company has launched a trucker jacket in partnership with Levi’s. It is essentially designed for cyclists and it allows users to take a remote selfie, talk to Google Assistant, and control media on their smartphones using simple swipe and tap gestures. It comes with a starting price of $198 (Rs 14,174 approximately).

The luxury bag pack costs $995.
The luxury bag pack costs $995. ( Google )

In addition to a smart jacket, Google has also launched a smart-luxury backpack in association with Saint Laurent. It allows users to take pictures using their phones’ cameras, get personalised updates from Google Assistant and control media on their smartphones. This smart backpack costs $995 (Rs 71,220 approximately).

tags
top news
‘Centre, AAP govt mute spectators’: Sonia Gandhi meets President over Delhi violence
‘Centre, AAP govt mute spectators’: Sonia Gandhi meets President over Delhi violence
Amid row over transfer, Justice Muralidhar delivers last verdict in Delhi HC
Amid row over transfer, Justice Muralidhar delivers last verdict in Delhi HC
AAP leader defends Tahir Hussain, blamed by IB official’s family for his death
AAP leader defends Tahir Hussain, blamed by IB official’s family for his death
Ex-RAW chief flew to J-K to gauge Farooq Abdullah’s mood on Art 370 repeal
Ex-RAW chief flew to J-K to gauge Farooq Abdullah’s mood on Art 370 repeal
‘You will be trapped, charred in 15 mins’: Tales of horror from Delhi’s Ground Zero
‘You will be trapped, charred in 15 mins’: Tales of horror from Delhi’s Ground Zero
Watch: Modified Porsche 911 pops a massive wheelie at private track event
Watch: Modified Porsche 911 pops a massive wheelie at private track event
Villains in movies cannot use iPhones, here’s why
Villains in movies cannot use iPhones, here’s why
‘India’s opening combination, middle-order not settled’: Ex India captain
‘India’s opening combination, middle-order not settled’: Ex India captain
trending topics
Delhi violenceIndia vs New Zealand Women Live ScoreAmitabh BachchanAndroid 11Shah Rukh KhanChetan BhagatPriyanka ChopraDelhi violence case

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech