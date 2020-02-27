Google, Adidas to launch a new Jacquard product on March 10

tech

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 13:11 IST

In the world of ‘smarts’, smart speakers, smart refrigerators and even smart toilets have become somewhat redundant. What remains relatively untouched by the ongoing ‘smart-storm’ is the clothes. Now, Google is slowly changing that one piece of clothing at a time.

The company has announced that it is teaming up with Adidas and EA Sports FIFA to launch a piece of smart clothing on March 10.

The company has also shared a seven-second-long teaser video on Twitter which says a new product by Google Jacquard, which is a part of the company’s Advanced Technology and Projects or ATAP division is coming next month. While the teaser video doesn’t say much about Google’s upcoming smart clothing, it does highlight the tagline ‘Play Connected’, which makes us believe that the company is planning to launch smart clothes for the football fans.

While you let that sink, yes we are talking about smart clothes, here’s another piece of interesting information for you. The upcoming smart clothing product is not first of its kind. Meaning? Google has already launched two devices or clothes as a part of its project Jacquard.

The trucker jacket costs $198. ( Google )

The company has launched a trucker jacket in partnership with Levi’s. It is essentially designed for cyclists and it allows users to take a remote selfie, talk to Google Assistant, and control media on their smartphones using simple swipe and tap gestures. It comes with a starting price of $198 (Rs 14,174 approximately).

The luxury bag pack costs $995. ( Google )

In addition to a smart jacket, Google has also launched a smart-luxury backpack in association with Saint Laurent. It allows users to take pictures using their phones’ cameras, get personalised updates from Google Assistant and control media on their smartphones. This smart backpack costs $995 (Rs 71,220 approximately).