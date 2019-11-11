e-paper
Monday, Nov 11, 2019

Google Analytics suffers brief outage worldwide

Google Analytics suffered an outage for roughly 30 minutes on Monday.

tech Updated: Nov 11, 2019 17:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Google Analytics went down for about 30 minutes
Google Analytics went down for about 30 minutes(REUTERS)
         

Google’s web analytics service suffered a brief outage on Monday. Now restored, Google Analytics website didn't open for many users. Some users got “500 error” notification.

Service status tracker istdownrightnow.com also confirmed outage on its website. According to the tracker, the platform was down for roughly 30 minutes. The comments on the page reveal users in Europe, Africa, and other parts of the world were affected.

Users were quick to point out the problem on Twitter. Some users also faced difficulties with Nest and Google Calendar.

 

 

 

