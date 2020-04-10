e-paper
Home / Tech / Google Android 11’s updated screenshot UI goes live for one user

Google Android 11’s updated screenshot UI goes live for one user

Android 11 is going to be launched later this year. The new Android iteration is going to bring a slew of new features.

tech Updated: Apr 10, 2020 11:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Android 11’s revamped screenshot UI spotted
Android 11’s revamped screenshot UI spotted(Reuters)
         

Google is going to bring a slew of new features with the Android 11 update. The company is currently testing the software through developer previews. One of the new changes you can expect from Android 11 is a revamped screenshot UI. The feature has now gone live for… one user.

A Reddit user who goes by the handle of u/ Xenofastiq posted the screenrecord of the new screenshot UI. The interface looks much better than the current though not completely different. Once you take the screenshot, the image pop out on the left bottom corner of the screen.

Here you get a few options for quick edit and share buttons. There’s also button to discard the pop-up from the screen. Once you press on the edit button, Android 11 shows you the markup editor to make changes to the screenshot.

 

New Screenshot UI

“That’s better! The current screenshot animation takes way too long imo. I take a lot of screenshots and it takes its time, holding the buttons, waiting for the animation, the animation plays, then finally the notification pops up, then the notification loads to give me options like editing and sharing...,” wrote a user responding to Xenofastiq’s post on Reddit.

According to reports, the feature becoming available to one user means it’s going to be rolled out to more users sooner or later. There are a few things that are still not known about the feature yet. For instance, there’s no clarity if the “extend” option for scrolling screenshot has also been implemented.

Android 11 was scheduled to be showcased at Google’s I/O developer conference next month but the event has been cancelled altogether. In the meanwhile, Google has been rolling out new versions of Android 11 developer preview.

