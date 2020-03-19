Google appoints Karan Bajwa to lead its Cloud business in India

tech

Google on Wednesday appointed long-time industry veteran Karan Bajwa as Managing Director of Google Cloud in India.

A senior leader with over three decades of leadership experience, Bajwa will be responsible for driving all revenue and go-to-market operations for Google Cloud’s extensive solution portfolio that includes Google Cloud Platform and G Suite in the country.

“His experience will be a tremendous asset to Google Cloud’s business, our partners and our customers as we embark on this next phase of growth,” Rick Harshman, Managing Director of Google Cloud in Asia Pacific, said in a statement.

Google Cloud’s field sales, partner and customer engineering organisations in India will also report to Bajwa, and he will advise Google Cloud’s continued work with the local developer ecosystem and India-based Global System Integrators (GSIs).

“Leveraging cloud computing technology to modernize and scale for growth is on the agenda of almost every enterprise CEO and CIO and Google Cloud is committed to help every organization accelerate their digital transformation,” said Bajwa who recently served as Managing Director for India and South Asia for IBM.

Prior to IBM, he worked with Microsoft for nine years, his last role being the Managing Director for the company’s operations in India. He has also worked with Cisco Systems in India and Singapore.

Google Cloud has a rich list of customers in India, including Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Indiamart, Hero Motocorp, ICICI Prudential, L&T Finance, LIC HFL, Manipal Hospitals, OYO Hotels and Homes, Truecaller, Wipro and others.

Earlier this month, the company announced plans to expand its presence in India by launching a cloud region in Delhi, adding to its Mumbai region which was opened in 2017.