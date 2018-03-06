Google Areo services now available in Pune

Google’s Areo app is now available in Pune. With this expansion, Google Areo now operates in five cities including Gurugram, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai.

First launched in April 2017, Google Areo allows users to order for services available within their location. These services include food delivery, beauticians, plumbers, fitness expert, among others.

Google Areo is available for download from Play Store.

“We are energised by India’s on-demand services ecosystem and excited to work with so many partners integrated on Areo. We hope to deliver more value to our partners as we expand to more cities and offer more services in India,” Lilian Zia, Product Manager, Areo, said in a statement.

In Pune, Google Areo can order food from partners like Faasos, Behrouz Biryani, OvenStory, Box8, MojoPizza, Zimmber. For home services, Google has partnered with Timesaverz and Mr. Right in Pune.

With Google Areo, users can have food delivered from their favourite restaurants or get help with home services from local electricians, painters, cleaners, plumbers and more.

Google Areo accepts payments through different modes such as credit cards, net banking, digital wallets or cash on delivery.