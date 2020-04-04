e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 04, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Google Arts & Culture adds new AI tool that transforms mundane coffee pictures to iconic art

Google Arts & Culture adds new AI tool that transforms mundane coffee pictures to iconic art

The new ‘Art Transfer’ feature in the Google Arts & Culture app which Google AI to apply characteristics of popular paintings to your own images.

tech Updated: Apr 04, 2020 19:27 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
California
Google’s Arts and Culture app gets a new AI tool.
Google’s Arts and Culture app gets a new AI tool.(Google)
         

If your everyday pictures lack the artistic style of famous painters, Google’s new tool can come to your rescue.

Google has announced a new ‘Art Transfer’ feature in its Google Arts & Culture app which uses Google AI to let you apply characteristics of popular paintings to your own images, the official blog notes.

“To try it, open the Camera menu in the bottom bar of the Google Arts & Culture app and select “Art Transfer.” After taking or uploading a photo, choose from dozens of masterpieces to transfer that style onto your image. (And while you wait, we’ll share a fun fact about the artwork, in case you’re curious to know a bit more about its history.) For more customization, you can use the scissors icon to select which part of the image you want the style applied to,” Google explained in its blog post.

The new feature is already available on Google’s Arts & Culture app.
The new feature is already available on Google’s Arts & Culture app. ( Google )

For instance, you can add the swirling movement of Vincent van Gogh’s paintings or the surreal brushstrokes of Freida Kahlo to a mundane picture of a street sign or a coffee cup.

“Once you snap your photo and select a style, Art Transfer doesn’t just blend the two things or simply overlay your image. Instead, it kicks off a unique algorithmic recreation of your photo inspired by the specific art style you have chosen,” Google added.

top news
India-US partnership to fight Covid-19, says PM Modi after call with Trump
India-US partnership to fight Covid-19, says PM Modi after call with Trump
Islamic State Khorasan chief Farooqui, who plotted Kabul gurdwara attack, arrested
Islamic State Khorasan chief Farooqui, who plotted Kabul gurdwara attack, arrested
Covid-19 updates: India reports 75 coronavirus deaths, 3,072 cases
Covid-19 updates: India reports 75 coronavirus deaths, 3,072 cases
‘Shining torches in the sky won’t solve the problem’: Rahul Gandhi
‘Shining torches in the sky won’t solve the problem’: Rahul Gandhi
Wasim Jaffer reveals all-time ODI team, no Indian bowler included
Wasim Jaffer reveals all-time ODI team, no Indian bowler included
In coronavirus-ravaged Italy, Ferrari says business mostly unharmed. Here’s why
In coronavirus-ravaged Italy, Ferrari says business mostly unharmed. Here’s why
Skype reminds people they don’t need the app or an account to make a call
Skype reminds people they don’t need the app or an account to make a call
‘If Covid-19 cases increase...’: Govt on containment plan as count crosses 3,000
‘If Covid-19 cases increase...’: Govt on containment plan as count crosses 3,000
trending topics
PM Narendra ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus OutbreakCovid-19CoronavirusWHOVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech