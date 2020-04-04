Google Arts & Culture adds new AI tool that transforms mundane coffee pictures to iconic art

tech

If your everyday pictures lack the artistic style of famous painters, Google’s new tool can come to your rescue.

Google has announced a new ‘Art Transfer’ feature in its Google Arts & Culture app which uses Google AI to let you apply characteristics of popular paintings to your own images, the official blog notes.

“To try it, open the Camera menu in the bottom bar of the Google Arts & Culture app and select “Art Transfer.” After taking or uploading a photo, choose from dozens of masterpieces to transfer that style onto your image. (And while you wait, we’ll share a fun fact about the artwork, in case you’re curious to know a bit more about its history.) For more customization, you can use the scissors icon to select which part of the image you want the style applied to,” Google explained in its blog post.

The new feature is already available on Google’s Arts & Culture app. ( Google )

For instance, you can add the swirling movement of Vincent van Gogh’s paintings or the surreal brushstrokes of Freida Kahlo to a mundane picture of a street sign or a coffee cup.

“Once you snap your photo and select a style, Art Transfer doesn’t just blend the two things or simply overlay your image. Instead, it kicks off a unique algorithmic recreation of your photo inspired by the specific art style you have chosen,” Google added.