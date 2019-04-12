Google Cloud Next 2019: Currents replaces Google+, Google Assistant finally arrives on G Suite

At the Cloud ‘19 event, Google announced multiple G Suite updates, including the launch of Currents. Google is also finally integrating Assistant to G Suite.

The beta app is the latest addition to the G Suite ecosystem for enterprises. As Google explains in its blog, Currents enables people to have meaningful discussions and interactions across your organisation -- basically an internal social network for company employees.

Currents is replacing Google+ for G Suite. Once admins enroll for the beta by requesting access for the organisation through emailing to CurrentsBeta@google.com, all of the existing Google+ content will automatically transfer to Currents.

Google killed its Google+ service earlier this month after security vulnerabilities. However, the G Suite version was not pulled down, perhaps to gradually help enterprises embrace Currents.

Another major update to G Suite is the integration of the productivity apps with Google Assistant.

The integration of the voice assistant is currently available in beta for Calendar. When you sign in to your G Suite account, you will be able to instruct Assistant to pull out information from your work calendar and tell you when your next meeting is.

Apart from the integration of Google Assistant, other updates include new G Suite add-ons, Drive metadata, third-party connectivity in Cloud Search, and updates to Hangouts Meet.

First Published: Apr 12, 2019 17:15 IST