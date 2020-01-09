Google Assistant gets digital sticky notes feature, here’s how to use it

tech

CES 2020 is going on in full flare. While some companies are displaying their fancy screens and monitors, others like Google, are focusing on showing off the skills of their virtual assistant, which in this case is the Google Assistant.

At the ongoing CES 2020, Google announced a host of new features that will be coming to its Google Assistant this year. One of most interesting features coming to the Google Assistant this year is the ability to post sticky notes, or what can be aptly described as ‘digital post-its’.

Soon, Google Assistant users will be able to share sticky notes with their roommates and family members on their Android-powered smart displays. You can use these sticky notes for anything, from reminding your roommate to turn off the lights when going out to reminding your brother to let the dog out in the evening. You can also leave a ‘post-it’ on your smart display, informing your family members that you will be coming late today.

To leave a note on your smart display, all you need to do is say -- “Hey Google, leave a note that says I will be coming home at 10PM today”.

The good part about this feature is that anyone at your home can create or view these notes without needing to sign in.

Apart from the digital sticky notes feature for Google Assistant, Google has also unveiled a ‘speed dial’ feature. This feature will allow members in a household to call their most important contacts on their speakers and smart displays. “Once set up, anyone can dial your neighbour Sarah by saying “Hey Google, call Sarah” or by tapping on Sarah’s name on your Smart Display’s household contacts list,” Google wrote in a blog post.

Google says that both these features will be rolling out to users later this year.