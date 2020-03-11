Google Assistant gets support for sensors, smoke detectors

tech

An update to Google’s Smart Home Device Type page reveals that the Assistant will not support a few new form factors. The update, spotted by Android Police, is about sensor-only devices that can detect a number of different conditions.

Google Assistant’s smart home connections were primarily action-based so far – like turning smart lights on and off, smart plugs, vacuums and activating security systems, adjusting thermostats etc. With the addition of sensors, it will now become easier to handle smart homes.

Also, for now, though, these devices (the sensors and smoke detectors) can only be used to answer questions. For example, a sensor that detects humidity will be able to tell you current conditions with the right command. Security systems also get a boost with being able to report the individual state of each sensor in the system. Smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors also get their own categories with the new update.

According to reports, the functionality for all of these sensors are pretty limited for now, but in the future, they could easily be used as a trigger for Google Assistant routines or notifications.