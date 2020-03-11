e-paper
Google Assistant gets support for sensors, smoke detectors

The update is about sensor-only devices that can detect a number of different conditions.

Mar 11, 2020
FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016, file photo, Google CEO Sundar Pichai talks about the new Google Assistant during a product event in San Francisco. Target is jumping into voice-activated shopping as it deepens its relationship with Google, offering thousands of items found in the store except for perishables like fruit and milk. The move is happening as Google says shopping will be available later in 2017 through Google Assistant on iPhone and Android phones, joining its Google Home device and Android TV. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)
An update to Google’s Smart Home Device Type page reveals that the Assistant will not support a few new form factors. The update, spotted by Android Police, is about sensor-only devices that can detect a number of different conditions.

Google Assistant’s smart home connections were primarily action-based so far – like turning smart lights on and off, smart plugs, vacuums and activating security systems, adjusting thermostats etc. With the addition of sensors, it will now become easier to handle smart homes.

Also, for now, though, these devices (the sensors and smoke detectors) can only be used to answer questions. For example, a sensor that detects humidity will be able to tell you current conditions with the right command. Security systems also get a boost with being able to report the individual state of each sensor in the system. Smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors also get their own categories with the new update.

According to reports, the functionality for all of these sensors are pretty limited for now, but in the future, they could easily be used as a trigger for Google Assistant routines or notifications.

