Google Assistant helpline number launched for food, night shelters in India

tech

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 16:31 IST

Google India has been working with the central and state government to help people locate food and night shelters in India. Google also rolled out a Google Assistant helpline number for Vodafone Idea users who are on 2G and feature phones, or don’t have access to the internet.

Vodafone Idea users can call the helpline number 0008009191000 and ask for food shelters and night shelters. This Google Assistant facility is available in English and Hindi languages. Once you call this number, simply say food shelters in (city name) or night shelters in (city name). The same can be done in Hindi as well. Google Maps is updated with locations of these relief centres in 33 cities across the country.

📣 Please circulate this information and help spread the word.@PMOIndia @mygovindia @GoI_MeitY @rsprasad pic.twitter.com/j6dzxCgviD — Google India (@GoogleIndia) April 9, 2020

Earlier today Google announced it has added three new cities including Delhi, Aligarh Bhagalpur making the total count reach 33. Users can search for ‘Food shelters in <city name>’ or ‘Night shelters in <city name>’ on Google Search, Maps and Assistant as well. Locations of these relief centres will be pinned on Google Maps.

📣 Spread the word and help those in need find aid easily.@PMOIndia @mygovindia @GoI_MeitY @rsprasad pic.twitter.com/kjnhqd6qsH — Google India (@GoogleIndia) April 13, 2020

Google has added these shelter locations on Maps for smartphones and smart feature phones running on KaiOS. Google also plans to introduce quick-access shortcuts that will appear beneath the search bar on Google Maps. It will also pin locations by default so users can see it first when they open the app.