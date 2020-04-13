e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Google Assistant helpline number launched for food, night shelters in India

Google Assistant helpline number launched for food, night shelters in India

As of now, this helpline number is available only for Vodafone Idea users in India.

tech Updated: Apr 13, 2020 16:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Vodafone Idea users can call this Google Assistant helpline to find out the locations of relief centres.
Vodafone Idea users can call this Google Assistant helpline to find out the locations of relief centres.(Google India/Twitter)
         

Google India has been working with the central and state government to help people locate food and night shelters in India. Google also rolled out a Google Assistant helpline number for Vodafone Idea users who are on 2G and feature phones, or don’t have access to the internet.

Vodafone Idea users can call the helpline number 0008009191000 and ask for food shelters and night shelters. This Google Assistant facility is available in English and Hindi languages. Once you call this number, simply say food shelters in (city name) or night shelters in (city name). The same can be done in Hindi as well. Google Maps is updated with locations of these relief centres in 33 cities across the country.

 

Earlier today Google announced it has added three new cities including Delhi, Aligarh Bhagalpur making the total count reach 33. Users can search for ‘Food shelters in <city name>’ or ‘Night shelters in <city name>’ on Google Search, Maps and Assistant as well. Locations of these relief centres will be pinned on Google Maps.

 

Google has added these shelter locations on Maps for smartphones and smart feature phones running on KaiOS. Google also plans to introduce quick-access shortcuts that will appear beneath the search bar on Google Maps. It will also pin locations by default so users can see it first when they open the app.

top news
PM Modi meetings on Covid-19 lockdown in last lap, decision at 10 am tomorrow
PM Modi meetings on Covid-19 lockdown in last lap, decision at 10 am tomorrow
LIVE: Coronavirus cases in India touch 9,352, death toll crosses 300
LIVE: Coronavirus cases in India touch 9,352, death toll crosses 300
Imran Khan rushes back to UNSC over Kashmir, this time over domicile law
Imran Khan rushes back to UNSC over Kashmir, this time over domicile law
Tamil Nadu joins growing list of states to extend lockdown till April 30
Tamil Nadu joins growing list of states to extend lockdown till April 30
Odisha issues lockdown 2.0 guidelines. Here’s a list of exemptions
Odisha issues lockdown 2.0 guidelines. Here’s a list of exemptions
Batters were happy he got banned: Pietersen on bowler he had ‘no idea’ against
Batters were happy he got banned: Pietersen on bowler he had ‘no idea’ against
How bad was March for Indian auto industry? Sales numbers are shocking
How bad was March for Indian auto industry? Sales numbers are shocking
Behind the shocking video of Punjab cop’s hand being cut
Behind the shocking video of Punjab cop’s hand being cut
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaCovid-19 DeathsCovid-19 PandemicCovid-19Coronavirus crisisApple

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech