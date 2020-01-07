Google Assistant’s 5 tricks every user should know

tech

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 17:34 IST

Google Assistant, search giant Google’s digital helper, is the most frequently used artificial intelligence (AI) by people on their smartphones, laptops and smart speakers. The dependency on Google Assistant has increased multifold since its launch in 2016.

Google Assistant has been launched as part of Google’s messaging app Allo, and its voice-activated speaker Google Home. It was initially exclusively available on the Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones. From 2017, the feature became available on Android devices and was introduced in iOS devices in May 2017.

Google Assistant allows users to interact with it through their natural voice. It also supports keyboard input. Here are five tips and tricks of Google Assistant that users should know of:

Google Assistant in Hindi

Google Assistant can now talk to users in Hindi. The feature launched in Google Assistant last year allows users to talk to the app in Hindi. After the app is being updated, users can say, ‘Okay Google, Hindi Bolo’ or ‘Talk to me in Hindi’ and the smart virtual assistant will quickly and automatically switch to Hindi. The feature will also work when Google Assistant users begin conversation and switch to Hindi midway.

Block or unblock offensive words

To make sure your Google Assistant is child-friendly and also to save yourself from being embarrassed when guests are there at your home, you would really want to block offensive words from being searched. There is a feature in Google Assistant by which you can activate block offensive words from searches.

To activate the block offensive words feature on your device, Google Assistant users can long-press on the home button of their phone. They can then tap on the menu icon on the right and then click of Settings. Tap on Voice option and enable the toggle that says, ‘Block offensive words’. The toggle turns blue when it is enabled, and Google Assistant will no longer use profanity and will censor stronger words.

Say ‘OK Google’ to unlock device

Security has been a major concern for smartphones and users often keep their devices locked either by fingerprint sensor or face recognition.

Through Google Assistant, users can unlock their smartphones with their voice. To activate the feature, users can go to Settings, click on Security, scroll down to Smart Lock and select Trusted voice or Voice Match. Follow the directions to set your smartphone to unlock itself the moment it hears the user saying ‘Ok Google’.

Ambient Mode

Launched last year, Ambient Mode of Google Assistant turns smartphones, tablets into a smart display by showing information from the users’ calendar, current weather, notifications, reminders, music controls, and smart home controls.

Users can even show photos from Google Photos, turning their devices into a digital photo frame. What is more enticing about the feature is that one can set alarms directly from the Ambient Mode screen. The Ambient Mode switches on when the device is plugged in to charge.

Play games

Google Assistant can play a game with its users. Yes, it’s true! It also provides you with a host of options. So next time when you are getting bored, you may ask Google Assistant to play games. It has several quiz games and there are different levels.