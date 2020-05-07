Google Authenticator’s first major update since 2017 brings new features, interface change

tech

Updated: May 07, 2020 12:43 IST

Google is finally paying attention to its one of the key applications, Google Authenticator. The application has received a big new update since 2017. The latest update brings a facelift including interface optimisations for larger screens that are now available widely.

According to TheVerge, the Authenticator app has now made it easier to transfer their account from one phone to another. This includes doing away with manually transferring different codes or disabling them at all. The latest version on Android allows users to make the transfer using the export or import tool and select the account you want it to be transferred to by scanning a QR code. Talking about the facelift, Google Authenticator has now the latest Material Design 2.0. There’s also a Dark theme.

According to AndroidPolice, the update has already started rolling out for Android users.

In other news, Google has delayed the release of Android 11 beta for users. The company will now launch Android 11 beta on June 3 at an online event. The company has also just released a new Developer Preview 4 for Android 11.

“When we started planning Android 11, we didn’t expect the kinds of changes that would find their way to all of us, across nearly every region in the world. These have challenged us to stay flexible and find new ways to work together, especially with our developer community,” the Android Developers team said in a blog post.