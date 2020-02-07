Google CEO Sundar Pichai shares his favourite places in Google Maps

tech

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 20:41 IST

Google Maps just turned 15 and the company CEO, Sundar Pichai, has listed out some of his favourite places around the globe. And since he expressed immense love for burritos in a dedicated blog post while talking about the updates coming to Maps, all the favourites marked by him are eating joints that, according to Pichai, serve the ‘best’ burritos. The map shared by Pichai inside the blog post lists some 18 eating joints, one of which is in Mumbai.

“I’m always happy when I can combine both of these interests by hunting down a good, local veggie burrito. Burritos are one of the things that help me feel normal when jet lagged between time zones,” Pichai said. “Over the years, I’ve discovered some great burrito places. In honor of Google Maps’ 15th birthday, I’ve made a list of some of my favorites on Google Maps (of course!),” he added.

Pichai moved on from burrito and also talked about the Google Maps technology that helps him find the right eating joint. Feature-wise, the company has introduced a bunch of changes and upgrades to its Google Maps app on both Android and iOS devices with an update to mark its 15 years.

The update brings five new tabs - Explore, Commute, Saved, Contribute and Updates that makes it easy for users to commute and explore new places. There has been a redesign in the UI as well in addition to a brand new logo that goes in line with the rest of the logos of services like Google AI, Files Go, Google Cloud, Google Fi, Google Fit, Google Go, Google Lens and others.

Users can now see new transit insights that are more detailed and make use of the Live View feature, in whatever region they are available.