e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 22, 2020
Home / Tech / Google CEO thinks AI is be more ‘profound’ than fire or electricity

Google CEO thinks AI is be more ‘profound’ than fire or electricity

“AI is one of the most profound things we’re working on as humanity. It’s more profound than fire or electricity,” Alphabet Inc. CEO Sundar Pichai said at the World Economic Forum.

tech Updated: Jan 22, 2020 19:00 IST
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Google and Alphabet CEO, Sundar Pichai
Google and Alphabet CEO, Sundar Pichai(Google)
         

Google’s chief executive officer has left no doubt in how important he thinks artificial intelligence will be to humanity.

“AI is one of the most profound things we’re working on as humanity. It’s more profound than fire or electricity,” Alphabet Inc. CEO Sundar Pichai said in an interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Wednesday.

Alphabet, which owns Google, has had to grapple with its role in the development of AI, including managing employee revolts against its work on the technology for the U.S. government. In 2018, a group of influential software engineers successfully delayed the development of a security feature that would’ve helped the company win military contracts.

Also read: ‘No better person’: Google’s Sundar Pichai named CEO at parent firm Alphabet

Google has issued a set of AI principles that prohibit weapons work, but doesn’t rule out selling to the military. It has also pledged not to renew its Project Maven contract, which involves using artificial intelligence to analyze drone footage.

Pichai, who’s led Google since 2015, took control of Alphabet after founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin stepped down from day-to-day involvement last month.

“AI is no different from the climate,” Pichai said. “You can’t get safety by having one country or a set of countries working on it. You need a global framework.”

Current frameworks to regulate the technology in the U.S. and Europe are a “great start,” and countries will have to work together on international agreements, similar to the Paris climate accord, to ensure it’s developed responsibly, Pichai said.

Pichai had stopped by Brussels on his way to Davos, giving a rare public speech, where he called on regulators to coordinate their approaches to artificial intelligence. The European Union is set to unveil new rules AI developers in “high risk sectors,” such as health care and transportation, according to an early draft obtained by Bloomberg.

Technology such as facial recognition can be used for good, such as finding missing people, or have “negative consequences,” such as mass surveillance, he said.

tags
top news
‘Ready for debate but...’: Akhilesh Yadav’s jibe at Amit Shah
‘Ready for debate but...’: Akhilesh Yadav’s jibe at Amit Shah
‘Legal process taken for a ride’: Centre asks SC to set rules for death row cases
‘Legal process taken for a ride’: Centre asks SC to set rules for death row cases
Kerala sets up screening centres in major airports to detect coronavirus
Kerala sets up screening centres in major airports to detect coronavirus
After Amit Shah’s firm message on CAA, a challenge from Prashant Kishor
After Amit Shah’s firm message on CAA, a challenge from Prashant Kishor
Worst against any side: Massive problem for India ahead of NZ series
Worst against any side: Massive problem for India ahead of NZ series
Naseeruddin Shah calls Anupam Kher ‘sycophant, clown’
Naseeruddin Shah calls Anupam Kher ‘sycophant, clown’
Millions of Android phones in India to get this ISRO technology
Millions of Android phones in India to get this ISRO technology
Kohli shares photograph of ‘good meal’ with Team India mates from Auckland
Kohli shares photograph of ‘good meal’ with Team India mates from Auckland
trending topics
WhatsApp Dark ModeDonald TrumpPrashant KishorCitizenship actSamsung Galaxy S20 SaleCBSE 12th Exam TipsAlia BhattDeepika Padukone

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech