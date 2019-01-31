Google Chrome 72 stable version rolls out for Android, iOS, Windows: How to download, top features

Google has started rolling out the latest version of Chrome for Android, iOS, Windows, Linux and Mac. Chrome 72 comes with a total of 58 security fixes along with some visual changes

The stable version of Chrome 72 is available to download on all these platforms. Android and iOS users can download Chrome 72 from the app stores. As for desktop users, Chrome can be updated from the built-in updater. The update is rolling out slowly and should reach all users in the coming weeks.

On desktop, Google has removed the ability to setup Chromecast from the browser. Users will now have to setup their Chromecast dongles from the Google Home app, 9to5mac reports. The settings menu on Chrome has also been revamped for desktop users with a new autofill section. Passwords, payment methods and addresses are now clubbed under the autofill section.

Chrome 72 now comes with automated popup blocker. The latest update will block popups regardless of the feature being disabled.

Chrome 72 on Android brings some changes to incognito browser. As noted by 9to5google, media playback on Chrome will now be shown without any title or image. Chrome will instead show “A site is playing media” in the notification panel. Users can also view tab history with a long press on the back button.

Chrome 72 for iOS users brings a new Siri shortcut to start a search. The update fixes crashes on some page translations along with new translations. Chrome 72 also brings the ability to add more search engines on the browser.

