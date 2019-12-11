Google Chrome 79 update brings important privacy, security features

tech

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 13:06 IST

Google has rolled out a new iteration of its Chrome browser. The latest Chrome v79 is now available for users on Windows, Mac, ChromeOS, Android, and iOS platforms. Google Chrome v79 comes with a host of new features with a special focus on privacy and security. Let’s break down the top features.

Passwords protection

Google will now alert users if they’re signing up using a password that has been exposed in some data breaches. The feature is essentially the integration of Google’s recently launched Password Checkup tool which alerts you about hacked passwords. Google says users have the option to control the feature via Settings under Sync and Google services. Currently, the feature will be available only to those who are signed in the Chrome browser.

Real time phishing protection

Google said it is now improving phishing protection feature for its users. Going forward, Google will provide real-time phishing protections on desktop. Users can use the feature by enabling “Make searches and browsing better” setting in Chrome.

Google is now extending predictive phishing protection for websites that may trigger phishing. “Now we’ll be protecting your Google Account password when you sign in to Chrome, even if Sync is not enabled. In addition, this feature will now work for all the passwords you store in Chrome’s password manager. Hundreds of millions more users will now benefit from the new warnings,” said Google in a blog post.

New gestures

Google is now making it easier for users to switch profiles. On desktop, users will see a new representation of profile pictures on the top right corner. Google says the redesign will help users easily manage multiple profiles in the Chrome browser.