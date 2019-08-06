Google Chrome dark mode can now be enabled on websites: Here’s how

tech

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 16:06 IST

Google started rolling out dark mode for Chrome earlier this April. Google Chrome. As the name suggests, dark mode enables a dark theme on Google Chrome.

Dark mode is visible on the address bar, tabs and the bookmark bar as well. The Google Chrome new page also has a dark background. However, dark mode isn’t enabled system-wide as web pages still appear in the previous white background. There’s a new workaround to get the full experience of dark mode on Google Chrome as discovered by Techdows.

To get this feature on Google Chrome, users need to first download Canary. Google Chrome tests new and unreleased features on Canary before hitting the stable version.

Once Canary is downloaded, type chrome://flags in the search bar.

Here search for “Force dark mode” on the flags page.

Select ‘Force Dark Mode for Web Contents’ from the search result.

Tap on the drop down menu and select ‘Enabled with selective image inversion’ from the list.

Once you’re done relaunch Chrome for the new feature to reflect on the browser.

Dark mode will now be visible even on websites. The web pages are displayed with dark background and text in white colour. Forced dark mode can be enabled on Google Chrome for Mac, Windows, Linux, Chrome OS and Android as well. Google has been regularly rolling out dark mode on its apps and services.

Google Files app recently got a new update with dark mode. Google’s upcoming Android Q OS is also slated for a release soon with system-wide dark mode.

First Published: Aug 06, 2019 13:37 IST