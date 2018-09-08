Google Chrome dino game: T-Rex gets party hats, cakes and more

Google is celebrating its 20th anniversary on the internet this month by taking a look at its products created in the last two decades. Google Chrome also turned 10 this year and the search giant has a sweet little surprise for its users.

Google has kept us entertained even offline through its T-Rex game. If you open Google Chrome when there’s no internet connection the dino game will appear on the screen. Users simply need to tap the spacebar and start playing the continuous game. On mobile, tapping anywhere on the screen starts the game.

Anniversary edition of Chrome dino

As part of Chrome’s 10th anniversary, Google gives a party hat to its T-Rex dino along with birthday cakes and balloons. The T-Rex wears a blue hat during the day and a red one during the night. This anniversary edition of the game will be available throughout September.

Creators of Chrome dino

Google in a blog post, shared how this offline game came into creation and revealed that its Design team members Edward Jung, Sebastien Gabriel and Alan Bettes created the Chrome dino game four years back.

Idea behind the Chrome dino game

As the visuals in the game suggest, its creators wanted to create an environment of pre-historic times when there was no internet. The visual background is set on a desert with cacti, birds and rocks where the T-Rex has to duck and jump while running. The creators even thought of including a roaring dino but then scrapped the idea, the post said.

Chrome Dino’s popularity globally

The offline game is played around 270 million times globally every month on desktops and mobiles. The most number of players come from countries where internet connectivity is poor. These include India, Brazil, Mexico and Indonesia.

Interesting fact

This game probably has the longest run time of 17 million years. Yes, the game is built to last for 17 million years which is also the duration of T-Rex on earth. Finishing the game doesn’t seem a possibility, obviously.

Arcade mode for Chrome dino

For those who want to play the game without having to turn your internet off, go to chrome://dino. There’s also an arcade mode for this game.

First Published: Sep 08, 2018 15:36 IST