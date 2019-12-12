Google Chrome for Android could get screenshot editor soon

tech

Google Chrome for Android could be getting a new feature soon. Google is currently testing a screenshot editor for Chrome on Android which it could roll out soon.

This feature was spotted by xdadevelopers in a merged commit on the Chromium Gerrit. Here, the codes revealed a new flag for “Chrome Share Screenshots” and “Enables UI to edit and share screenshots. More details on the screenshot editor for Chrome include the image editor which would be the “Ink image editor library”.

As of now only this much information is available on Chrome’s screenshot editor. There’s no screenshot or details on how this feature would work. But it would be a nifty tool for users to edit screenshots directly on Chrome without having to leave the app.

Most Android phones already come with the edit tool for photos which can be used directly after taking a screenshot. It’s interesting to see how Chrome’s screenshot editor will work. Google is expected to release it in beta first before the stable version comes out.

Google rolled out the latest version of Chrome just yesterday for all its platforms including Android. Google Chrome 79 comes with key features on privacy security. Some features include alerting users of using passwords that have been exposed in data breaches and real-time phishing protections. Google Chrome will also freeze tabs which are inactive for more than five minutes to free up CPU and RAM on devices.