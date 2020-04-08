e-paper
Google Chrome for Android to soon get tab moving support on multi-screen devices

Google’s upcoming feature is likely to help users access two different Windows simultaneously on multi-screen devices.

tech Updated: Apr 08, 2020 16:08 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Google is bringing splits-screen mode on its upcoming Android 11.
Google is bringing splits-screen mode on its upcoming Android 11.(Pixabay)
         

Google is working on a new feature for its Chrome browser on Android. The upcoming feature, however, is primarily aimed at devices with multiple screens as it will allow users to open two windows side-by-side.

Chrome’s new feature was spotted in a new code change in Chromium’s source code management. The change says, “Tabs can be moved to the secondary display.” This also includes “when the secondary display is disconnected, the activity is stopped and then recreated with saved bundled data. In this case, tab window manager should request a tab model merge.”

According to 9to5Google, Google had begun working on a similar model way back in 2018 with dual-screen mobile phones such as ZTE Axon M.

Google seems to be gearing up for a brand-new hardware ecosystem of mobile phones with multiple screens as well as foldable phones. These smartphones rely on something called app continuity to allow a seamless experience. These devices also aim to deliver multi-tasking features.

According to reports, Google is bringing splits-screen mode on its upcoming Android 11. Samsung had introduced something similar with a “Flex mode” which allowed users to access two different square-like windows placed on top of each other on a foldable phone.

Apart from Google, Microsoft is also optimising its software for dual-screen PCs with Windows 10X. Microsoft has also showcased a Surface Duo and Surface Neo hardware for the new software.

