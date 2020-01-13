Google Chrome’s new features to look forward in 2020

tech

Updated: Jan 13, 2020 17:51 IST

Google Chrome might get even more popular with a host of new features likely to be added to it this year.

Here are Google Chrome features that may be coming soon

Chrome to hide notification spam: Google has recently announced that by the start of February it will hide notification popup prompts inside Chrome. The search giant has said it is gearing up to introduce a new “quieter notification permission UI that reduces the interruptiveness of notification permission requests.”

The update is scheduled for Google Chrome 80. Users will be able to opt-in or disable it completely to the new UI manually in settings.

According to Google blog post, users can enroll, the toggle ‘Sites can ask to send notifications’ must be enabled in Settings > Site Settings > Notifications, then the checkbox ‘Use quieter messaging’ must be checked.

Google said users who have constantly been denying notifications across website will automatically be enrolled in the quieter notifications UI.

Parallel downloading: A Google Chrome feature that is likely soon is parallel downloading. It will enable users to split or break files into multiple parts instead of downloading it at a go. This will help accelerate the overall download speed compared to that of a regular download.

QR code based page sharing: With the help of this feature, any website or webpage could be shared by converting them to a QR code, which will be easily decoded by compatible device including camera of smartphones or Google Lens.

New tab switcher: When you want to switch tabs on your smartphones and tablets, you have to tap a button and select from a series of large ‘cards’ which shows the pages that you have browsed and did not close.

Google is expected to introduce an all-new tab switcher sometime soon that will come with more options on the screen. The new feature will have small previews of each tab along with Google logo on the front as well as centre and will have links to recently opened sites.