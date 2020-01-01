Google Chrome’s next big feature is duet-friendly UI for tab groups

tech

Updated: Jan 01, 2020 19:14 IST

Google made several major changes to its Chrome app on Android last year. It neatly arranged the open tabs in the grid tab layout. It introduced groups tab to make it easy for users to access various pages that they have opened in their Chrome apps. And it introduced a new ‘Duet’ redesign for Chrome on Android operating system. Now, Google is aggregating these features in a way that looks clean and is, therefore, less confusing to the users.

But first, let me explain the difference. Chrome’s Duet redesign brought browser’s UI from top to bottom. The new group tab brought a strip to Chrome on Android that contains one easily accessible links to all the open tabs. Since both the features are at the bottom of the app and there is only a limited amount of space at the bottom, Google had to find a better way to fit in both the features in the same space. Solution? A duet-friendly user interface for tab groups.

ALSO READ: Google Chrome 76 update prevents sites from tracking you in incognito mode

According to a report by 9To5 Google, Google is solving this issue by keeping the duet redesign at the bottom of the screen. And it is accommodating the tab groups in the form of a floating menu. Users can add as many tabs as they want to the tab menu. This can be done by tapping the plus icon (+) on the right side of the menu. And they can hide the floating menu by tapping the downwards arrow on the left corner. The only downside to this setup is that it will take users quite some time to locate the page that they are looking for, especially if they have opened a number of tab in the app.

The report notes that the redesigned UI is still in the developmental phase and there is no word as to when Google will release this UI on the stable version of Chrome for Android.