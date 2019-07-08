Google Chrome’s next update to bring better audio control for tabs

tech

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 18:41 IST

Google is working on to add a play and pause button on its Chrome browser’s toolbar that will help users pause or resume a video playing in the browser, regardless of the where it’s coming from.

According to ZDNet, the new Google Chrome feature is called Global Media Controls (GMC) and is now in testing phase.

The button will work with both audio and video content and will work across multiple Chrome windows.

“The users will be able to pause a video that’s playing in a different window altogether, and not necessarily the ones playing in the current one,” said the report late Saturday.

The button will be available on desktop versions for Windows, Mac and Linux.

First Published: Jul 08, 2019 18:41 IST