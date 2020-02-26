e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 26, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Google Chrome users should update to the latest version to avoid these security hacks

Google Chrome users should update to the latest version to avoid these security hacks

The latest Google Chrome update comes with security fixes for three major vulnerabilities, one of which is still being exploited in the wild.

tech Updated: Feb 26, 2020 13:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Google Chrome’s latest update comes with three security fixes.
Google Chrome’s latest update comes with three security fixes. (Pixabay)
         

Google has rolled out a new update for Chrome which fixes three security vulnerabilities on the browser. The latest Chrome update is available for Chrome users on Windows, Mac and Linux.

Google has rolled out the security patches with the Chrome update version 80.0.3987.122. This update is however not available for Chrome on Android and iOS platforms as yet. If you’re a Chrome user on Windows, Mac and Linux you will need to update to the latest version. You can check if your Chrome is updated by opening Settings > About Chrome and check the version number which is 80.0.3987.122.

Alternatively, you can also check if there is a notification dot on your Chrome profile icon for a new update. The new update if it has arrived should also appear in the About Chrome section.

Coming to the Chrome update, it contains three security fixes as mentioned by Google in its blog post. Google hasn’t explained in detail what these security vulnerabilities were but all three are labeled “high”. Of the three security vulnerabilities, one is still not fixed completely.

“Google is aware of reports that an exploit for CVE-2020-6418 exists in the wild,” Google said in the blog post.

Google also describes CVE-2020-6418 as “type confusion in V8”. Here, V8 refers to the Chrome component used for processing JavaScript code. The term “type confusion” used here can be understood as a situation where hackers can still inject malicious code in an application.

tags
top news
With 5 questions, Sonia Gandhi launches sharp attack at Centre over Delhi violence
With 5 questions, Sonia Gandhi launches sharp attack at Centre over Delhi violence
At high court hearing on Delhi violence, judges play Kapil Mishra video clip
At high court hearing on Delhi violence, judges play Kapil Mishra video clip
IB officer killed in mob attack in Delhi’s Chandbagh, body dumped in drain
IB officer killed in mob attack in Delhi’s Chandbagh, body dumped in drain
‘Won’t be another Shaheen Bagh in Delhi’: Kapil Mishra as protesters leave Jafrabad road
‘Won’t be another Shaheen Bagh in Delhi’: Kapil Mishra as protesters leave Jafrabad road
‘Once he feels he can do it, he’ll be destructive’: Kohli on young batsman
‘Once he feels he can do it, he’ll be destructive’: Kohli on young batsman
Toyota Vellfire launched: Big brother of Innova Crysta is priced at Rs 79.5 lakh
Toyota Vellfire launched: Big brother of Innova Crysta is priced at Rs 79.5 lakh
Huawei says its AppGallery is third largest in the world
Huawei says its AppGallery is third largest in the world
Call in the army, says Kejriwal after fresh violence in east Delhi pockets
Call in the army, says Kejriwal after fresh violence in east Delhi pockets
trending topics
Delhi violenceJafrabad protestNortheast Delhi Violence Day 3BS DhanoaAmitabh BachchanBihar STETDelhi clashes

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech