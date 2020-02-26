Google Chrome users should update to the latest version to avoid these security hacks

tech

Google has rolled out a new update for Chrome which fixes three security vulnerabilities on the browser. The latest Chrome update is available for Chrome users on Windows, Mac and Linux.

Google has rolled out the security patches with the Chrome update version 80.0.3987.122. This update is however not available for Chrome on Android and iOS platforms as yet. If you’re a Chrome user on Windows, Mac and Linux you will need to update to the latest version. You can check if your Chrome is updated by opening Settings > About Chrome and check the version number which is 80.0.3987.122.

Alternatively, you can also check if there is a notification dot on your Chrome profile icon for a new update. The new update if it has arrived should also appear in the About Chrome section.

Coming to the Chrome update, it contains three security fixes as mentioned by Google in its blog post. Google hasn’t explained in detail what these security vulnerabilities were but all three are labeled “high”. Of the three security vulnerabilities, one is still not fixed completely.

“Google is aware of reports that an exploit for CVE-2020-6418 exists in the wild,” Google said in the blog post.

Google also describes CVE-2020-6418 as “type confusion in V8”. Here, V8 refers to the Chrome component used for processing JavaScript code. The term “type confusion” used here can be understood as a situation where hackers can still inject malicious code in an application.