Google Chromecast 2018 launched with minor design, specs upgrade

While Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL phones were the star of “Made by Google” event on Tuesday, the company quietly launched a new Chromecast dongle. Google’s Chromecast 3rd generation comes with minor improvements over the predecessor which had launched in 2015.

Priced at $35 (Rs 2,600 approximately), Google Chromecast 2018 is already available in select markets including the US, Australia and Canada with more markets to follow early next year.

Google Chromecast 2018 comes in two colour options, matte-black finish and glossy white. The new Chromecast looks much like the previous one with the circular-shaped dongle and a connecting cable.

Chromecast now finally supports streaming at 1080p (full HD) resolution at 60fps, which is an incremental jump from the 720p at 60fps or 1080p at 30fps. The new dongle is said to be about 15% faster than the predecessor.

Google has also clubbed its audio streaming feature on the new Chromecast. This will allow users to play music in sync with other speakers. The feature will be rolled out later this year. The company currently sells Chromecast Audio dongle as dedicated separate audio streaming device.

In terms of specifications, Google Chromecast 2018 supports Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4 GHz/5 GHz), HDMI to plug directly into the TV, Micro-USB for power, and supports platforms like Android, iOS, Mac, and Windows.

