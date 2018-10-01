Google Chromecast 3rd gen makes an early appearance, no major upgrade expected

Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL may not be the only hardware Google will showcase at its October 9 event in New York. The company is also expected to unveil a new Chromecast. Dubbed as Chromecast third-generation, the device made an early appearance on the American e-commerce site Best Buy.

The listing, now pulled, gives away a few important details about the new Chromecast. The new screen-mirroring dongle will be available at the same price as the predecessor. Google Chromecast second-generation is currently available in India for roughly Rs 3,000. Google also sells an audio-only Chromecast media streaming dongle.

So, what’s new in Google Chromecast third-generation? The new device will come with Bluetooth connectivity making it compatible with more and variety of devices and accessories like keyboards. There will also be improvements to Wi-Fi connectivity making the content steaming faster and smoother. Apart from wireless improvements, Chromecast will come with a slightly new look with matte-black finish.

Chromecast is one of the early devices to bring screen-mirroring feature to any LCD/LED TV with an HDMI port. Since its debut the dongle hasn’t changed much as compared with much smarter Amazon Fire TV dongles. Chromecast hosts no app but allows users to use Google apps like Google Photos, and a range of third-party applications like Netflix and Saavn. Modern smart TVs like Mi LED Smart TV PRO and KODAK 4K 50UHDXSMART TV come with built-in Chromecast feature.

It was earlier speculated that the third-generation Google Chromecast would come with Android TV software, but recent reports suggest it’s unlikely to happen.Here’s how you can make your existing TV ‘smart’, without spending a bomb

First Published: Oct 01, 2018 10:58 IST