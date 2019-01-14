Google Chromecast Audio, Wi-Fi-based music streaming dongle, discontinued

Google is discontinuing the production of its “Chromecast Audio” -- a Wi-Fi enabled audio streaming dongle -- that allowed users to play music on speakers that were not compatible with Wi-Fi connectivity.

“Our product portfolio continues to evolve and now we have a variety of products for users to enjoy audio and we have therefore stopped manufacturing our ‘Chromecast Audio’ products,” a CNET report quoted a Google spokesperson as saying last weekend.

Google’s present range of smart speakers including Google Home, Google Home Mini, Google Home Max and Google Home Hub.

“Chromecast Audio” is, however still available for purchase on Google’s website until stock runs out.

“We will continue to offer assistance for ‘Chromecast Audio’ devices, so users can continue to enjoy their music, podcasts and more,” the spokesperson added. The tech giant first announced the device in 2015.

First Published: Jan 14, 2019 11:51 IST