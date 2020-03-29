Google Classroom is the most popular education app on Play Store

tech

Coronavirus outbreak has bought the world to a standstill. Manufacturing units have been shut down, flights have been cancelled and all public places have been closed temporarily. At a time when countries have been placed on a lockdown, employees and students alike are turning to video conferencing and video calling apps for connecting with their colleagues and for getting on with their curriculum as schools remain closed. Now, word is that the recent turn of events has made Google Classroom the most popular education app on the Play Store.

According to a report by AppBrain (via Android Police), Google Classroom wasn’t one of the most popular education app on the Play Store until early March 2020. However, lockdown imposed in nations across the globe in wake of the coronavirus outbreak has led to a sudden surge in the usage of the app.

Google Classroom has now registered over 50 million downloads on the Google Play Store. It is also the number one app free education app on Android. Additionally, Classroom is now one of the top five apps in the US.

Furthermore, the report further states that the app is one of the most installed apps in several countries across the globe including Canada, Finland, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico and Poland.

Google Classroom, as mentioned before, is a free education app that allows teachers to connect with their students. It enables paperless assignment workflow, which in turn allows teachers to create, review and mark assignments quickly in one place. It also allows teachers to send announcements and start class discussions instantly. Additionally, it enables students to share resources with one another and provide answers to questions on the stream.