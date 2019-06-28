Today in New Delhi, India
Google Cloud absorbs Alphabet cybersecurity firm Chronicle

Chronicle launched in January 2018 and had grown to more than 100 employees.

Alphabet Inc announced on Thursday that its year-old cybersecurity company, Chronicle, would be absorbed by its Google Cloud division because customers have been seeking an integrated offering.

Chronicle Chief Executive Stephen Gillett said in a blog post that the malware analysis and security threat investigation tools his unit was pitching to large corporations were complementary to the security tools offered by Google’s cloud computing business.

“Customers from each of our organizations have asked about using these solutions together, and combining our efforts will enable this,” he wrote.

Chronicle launched in January 2018 and had grown to more than 100 employees.

